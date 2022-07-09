9-8-8: After 3 Years, A New Suicide Lifeline Has Finally Been Launched Nationwide

In 2020, over forty-five thousand people took their own lives in the U.S. alone. The battle against the mental health epidemic has not been a linear one.

But now, one significant milestone has finally been reached.

As of this past Saturday, any American suffering from suicidal thoughts can now dial 988 and be connected with mental health professionals.

“If you call 988, you will get not just a live voice but a professional counselor ready to speak with you, give you some guidance and support, and give you the follow-up you might need,” said Xavier Becerra, the Health and Human Services Secretary.

This new and improved hotline– now known as the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline– was first conceptualized by President Biden in 2020 after people across the country voiced their concerns regarding extremely long call-waiting times.

So, over the past three years, the Biden administration has allocated $423 million toward the revitalization of this crucial mental health service.

Their efforts focused on two key areas. First, decreasing the once ten-digit hotline number to only three digits for easier memorability and access.

Second, the unification of “loose” call centers in order to create more cohesion within the system and rid callers of ridiculous wait times.

“The last thing we want is for 988 to be a phone call you make and, all of a sudden, you find that you’re put on hold and get a busy signal,” Becerra explained.

