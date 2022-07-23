A Florida Boat Captain Miraculously Rescued A Kayaker Who Was Lost At Sea For Five Hours

A now-viral TikTok video captured the moment a boat captain rescued a man lost at sea in Fort Pierce, Florida, on June 27.

The man, named Davey Wright, had set out for a short fishing trip on his kayak late that afternoon.

Just before, he had lent his kayak to a boater who supposedly damaged it because once Davey was hours into his trip, the kayak began to fill with water and sink.

“As I ran out of energy and the storm kicked up, it [the water] just got worse and worse. Basically, I had to let go of every worldly possession,” he said in an interview with WPBF News.

Once sunk, Davey was left completely alone while two miles away from shore. He was unable to ascertain a path to shore without crossing through schools of bait and potentially attracting predators.

So, Davey reportedly called on his United States Army training. Despite chattering teeth and frozen muscles, he continued to tread water for five whole hours.

After the fifth hour, he was dehydrated and disoriented. He had even come to terms with passing away at sea just before a miracle happened– he spotted the captain’s boat.

“I was screaming, ‘Mayday! Mayday! I am a fisherman in the water! I have no vessel!'” Davey recalled.

TikTok; pictured above is a screenshot of the rescue

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.