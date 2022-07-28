A Group Of 6 Senior Citizen Content Creators Known As The Retirement House Are Taking Over TikTok

When older adults post on Instagram or Facebook, younger generations often call them “boomers.” But, one group of retirees is single-handedly revolutionizing the public’s perception of senior citizens on TikTok.

After the platform began to blow up in 2018, young video creators including Charli D’Amelio, Chase Hudson, and Addison Rae quickly rose to stardom.

Then, in 2019, the teens recognized the power of collaboration and decided to band together.

They created what is now known as “The Hype House“– a collective of influencers who create content together.

The Hype House rapidly gained popularity due to the TikTok trends and drama the cohort spurred.

But, the collective also inspired one California-based group of senior citizens to show the world that having fun does not stop once you get older.

With the help of twenty-seven-year-old Adi Azran and twenty-five-year-old Brandon Chase, six actors between the ages of seventy and eighty-five came together to create “The Retirement House”– a spoof of The Hype House that portrays the older adults in hilarious videos.

Much of the @RetirementHouse‘s account began as scripted scenes between the six actors– Larry, Curtis, Mabel, Eugene, Rose, and Bubbe.

TikTok; pictured above are some of the members of the Retirement House

