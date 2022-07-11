A Guy Helped Her Get A New Job And Then Expected Her To Do Something For Him In Return

If you’re a woman in any workplace, you’ve probably experienced some sort of workplace harassment.

I know this sounds awful, but it happened to almost every female friend that I have, myself included.

My personal experience actually happened at a part-time job I had during college. One of the male workers actually had a list of the female workers that he wanted to sleep with.

He would also “accidentally” bump into the female workers and touch their bodies. It was such a light touch that we couldn’t prove that he was actually doing it.

He ended up getting fired for unrelated reasons, but it was a relief when we no longer had to work with him.

I have also been very lucky, that was my only experience with workplace harassment.

Others haven’t been so fortunate. One Reddit poster shared a screenshot of her thanking her male friend for the recommendation for the job just got.

You would think that it would be as simple as thanking him and him saying you’re welcome. Nope.

“Great news! I got the job and I’m starting training next week! Thank you so much for all your help!” she wrote.

