After No Classmates Signed This 6th Grade Boy’s Yearbook, Paul Rudd Reached Out To Save The Day

The last day of sixth grade should be filled with smiles and laughter. But, one mom from Henderson, Colorado, was crushed.

Cassandra Cooper was horrified to learn that after her twelve-year-old son, Brody, asked all of the kids in his class to sign his yearbook, most of the children denied him.

Instead, Brody returned home with just a few signatures inside– two from classmates, two from teachers, and one from himself.

“Hope you make some more friends,” Brody wrote inside.

This broke Cassandra’s heart, and she shared the story on Facebook in hopes of reiterating the importance of being kind to others.

“My poor son. It does not seem like it’s getting any better. My heart is shattered. Teach your kids kindness,” she wrote in a post.

People from around the Colorado community shared their upset and reassured Brody that he is a very special young man.

And miraculously, Brody’s story was noticed and began to be picked up by local and national news outlets.

Facebook; pictured above is Brody’s yearbook that Cassandra snapped a photo of

