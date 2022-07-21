After This Woman Tried To Find A Job, Her Husband Became Furious And Is Trying To Force Her To Be A Stay-At-Home Mom

This twenty-one-year-old woman met her twenty-four-year-old husband in New Orleans. He was attending Tulane on an athletic scholarship while she worked as a waitress in town.

The pair immediately fell head-over-heels in love with each other and quickly got engaged. They only got married just a few months ago and are already expecting their first child together.

Amidst the whirlwind of romance and excitement, though, her husband’s father passed away. Her husband grew up on a massive farm in Kansas and, after losing his father, inherited the property and family business.

The couple was still living in New Orleans up until the loss. Afterward, they decided to move to Kansas indefinitely to help out with the farm and be there while the husband’s mother grieves.

The woman was not particularly ecstatic about her baby being raised on a farm, but she went with it because her husband was going through a tough time.

And after arriving, she went through a bit of culture shock. The farm is massive and very isolated.

There were also only two cars at the farm– her husband’s and her mother-in-law’s. This became a huge problem once the woman wanted to go job hunting.

“I asked to take the car to town to look for jobs, but my husband sat me down and told me it would not be practical for me to have a job at the moment,” the woman explained.

Her husband cited the lack of cars and so much work to be done on the farm as reasons for his decision.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.