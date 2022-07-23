Alena Wicker, A Thirteen-Year-Old Child Prodigy, Just Got Accepted Into Medical School

In many ways, Alena Analeigh Wicker is just like other kids her age. She loves playing soccer, being with her friends, and visiting the movie theatre.

But, the thirteen-year-old from Texas also just achieved a milestone virtually no other teens do– Alena was accepted into medical school.

She is currently a student at both Oakwood University and Arizona State University in pursuit of two biological sciences undergraduate degrees.

And as of May, Alena was also accepted into the University of Alabama’s Heersink School of Medicine– which has an acceptance rate of only seven percent, according to The Princeton Review.

She will join the med school’s Early Assurance Program in 2024 while being over ten years younger than the rest of her peers.

And if you are wondering how on Earth Alena could achieve so much at such a young age, she credits her accomplishments to being regimented.

“I just have extremely good time management skills, and I am very disciplined,” Alena said.

The teen also recently shared her journey and excitement in reaching this milestone in an Instagram post alongside her acceptance letter.

Instagram; pictured above is Alena

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.