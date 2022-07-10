Ever Wonder About What Happened To Aly & AJ? This Is What The Hit Child Stars Are Up To Now

Disney Channel sister stars Aly and AJ Michalka from Torrance, California, got their start in the modeling world before moving into acting.

Then, they stole the hearts of children everywhere after debuting in Phil of the Future and Now You See It.

Their musical talents also earned the pair a record deal with Hollywood Records in 2004.

Their debut album, Into The Rush, was an immediate hit– selling over eight hundred thousand copies in the U.S., one million copies nationwide, and earning a gold certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

And, for a while, the Michalka sisters appeared to be dominating the teen scene. Hit songs “Like Whoa” and “Chemicals React” wowed the music community due to their edgy yet graceful sound, and the pair sold out countless concerts.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the sisters vanished from the spotlight–leaving fans wondering what they had been up to.

Well, in an iHeart radio interview a few years ago, both Aly and AJ admitted to feeling controlled – much like many child actors have shared in recent years.

They wanted to create a new name for themselves and rebranded their duo from “Aly & AJ” to “78Violet.”

Instagram; pictured above are Aly and AJ

