Her Boyfriend Broke Up With Her Because She Gave Her Mom A Card On Father’s Day

Over 15 million American children are being raised by single mothers. And despite the immense challenges of supporting and parenting a child by yourself, single mothers are often looked down upon.

One woman thinks this perspective is horrific. After her father left while she was three years old, her mother raised her completely alone. Moreover, the woman also has a younger brother who was only three months old at the time.

Understandably, Father’s Day is not the most conventional holiday for her. Instead of celebrating her dad– who she has not heard from since– the woman chooses to show her mom extra appreciation.

“I like to get my mother a card and a gift on the holiday as an ‘I appreciate that you had to do the work of two parents’ kind of gift,” the woman explained.

This year, though, her tradition caused some problems in her romantic relationship. After dating her boyfriend for about six months, the woman was invited to a Father’s Day barbecue at his house.

She was happy to join but did not want to forget about her mom. So, the woman told her boyfriend she just had to drop off her mom’s gift first.

Shockingly, her boyfriend found it completely disrespectful.

“He was weirdly offended. He said that single mothers are already celebrated enough throughout the year and that my gifts make it seem like Father’s Day is a joke compared to Mother’s Day,” the woman said.

The woman was rightfully upset about his comments, and the pair got into a heated argument. Afterward, she decided to skip his Father’s Day barbecue and just spend time with her mom.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.