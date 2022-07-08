Her Daughter Got Banned From Prom For Bullying Another Girl And She Wants To Let Her Throw Her Own After Prom Party To Be Fair

A mom has a 16-year-old daughter named Anna, and Anna recently got banned from being able to attend her high school’s upcoming prom.

This mom says that Anna’s school informed her that Anna and some of her closest friends were bullying a girl at school, over the fact that Anna had a crush on a guy that this other girl happened to be friends with.

“That’s not Anna’s version of events and I believe my daughter,” she explained. “The other girl was jealous of Anna because she liked her friend, which is how this all started.”

“I’ve had the school threaten to call the police on my daughter and get her a criminal record, which would ruin her life.”

“Because of these allegations, several of Anna’s friends were suspended and Anna was expelled, but she was allowed to come back to school for her exams.”

After Anna was permitted to attend school again, she did finish her year-end exams, although this mom does not know how well she did yet or not, and she won’t know for another couple of weeks.

When she saw the results of Anna’s practice test, she noticed her grades were excellent. Anna has also recently received an offer to attend a very prestigious college so long as she can meet the grade on her practice test.

This mom is convinced that Anna will easily be able to meet her dreams of being a doctor and attending Oxford in just a few short years.

“Anna has been dreaming about prom for years,” she said. “She picked out the most beautiful dress, and was crying her eyes out when it turned out she couldn’t go.”

