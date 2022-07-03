His Girlfriend Just Dumped Him After He Never Texted Her Last Night Because He Was Sleeping

A 21-year-old guy was dating his girlfriend for more than a year, but she just dumped him for an interesting reason. Yesterday evening, he was spending time with a few of his best friends.

They were all just having a couple of drinks and playing some board games together, so it was a low-key kind of night.

Right as he was hanging out with his friends, he spoke to his girlfriend on the phone, and she said that she was going to be heading to bed.

He told his girlfriend good night before he got off the phone, and that was the last time that he spoke to her before he also wrapped things up with his friends and headed home to sleep.

“The next morning, I noticed she called me 7 times while I was sleeping,” he explained. “She called me the 8th time and she was furious about the fact that I didn’t text her while I was there and that I didn’t let her know I made it home that night.”

“I will admit, I believe it was my fault for not at least telling her when I got home. However, I believe she was overreacting about the fact that she wanted me to talk to her, after saying she was going to sleep?”

“She broke up with me because of this and I don’t know how to feel about it and really unsure if what I did was that bad.”

Over the last couple of months, his girlfriend has reacted pretty irrationally to situations that didn’t warrant that kind of behavior, and this is just another example.

Although his girlfriend has said sorry to him, he’s not willing to accept her apology and just move on from this.

