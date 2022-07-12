She Went Out On A Date With A Guy Who Made Her Pay For The Exact Amount That Her Food And Drink Cost That Night

Two weeks ago, a 35-year-old woman met up with a 38-year-old guy to go out for a second date.

She had spent a couple of weeks in advance chatting with this guy before even going on a date with him in the first place, and she was under the impression that everything was going really wonderfully.

For their second date, they grabbed dinner at a restaurant that is on the affordable side. Her date got pizza for himself, and she got curry.

“Then towards the end of the meal, he got nervous and asked me to split the bill,” she explained.

“I said ok even though I felt a bit disappointed. I then left my credit card with him and went to the bathroom.”

“When I was in the bathroom, I saw that he paid the exact amount for my curry and coca-cola I had ordered.”

“His meal was a little cheaper, so he made me pay for my meal myself and didn’t even split it in half.”

Looking back on their first date, the guy couldn’t have been more different. He happily paid for their whole date, and then they chose to head over to a nearby bar.

While they were at the bar, she put down the money for the drinks they had, so she felt that it was equal at the end of that night.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.