Let’s Break Down Jojo Siwa’s Rapid Rise To Fame, Along With Her Net Worth

On May 19, 2003, Joelle Joanie “Jojo” Siwa was born in Omaha, Nebraska. Then, at just nine years old, the star made her big break as a reality television personality on “Dance Moms.”

Jojo joined the show as a regular cast member for seasons five and six, where, at first, the now ultra-popular teen actually rubbed many seasoned Dance Moms fans the wrong way.

The “original” girls– including the likes of Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler, Chloe Lukasiak, Nia Sioux, and Brooke and Paige Hyland– were already beloved throughout the country.

So, once Jojo joined, she was not exactly welcomed with open arms.

However, Jojo’s boisterous personality and originality still won the hearts of viewers throughout the country.

The dancer especially inspired young girls to express themselves through fashion– particularly signature large hair bows– and singing.

The love for “Jojo bows” was actually so widespread that in 2016, she entered a partnership with Claire’s to release an entire custom line of the hair accessory. From that moment on, Jojo’s brand was met with wild success.

She went on to sell everything from accessories and apparel to shoes and bedding. And after the star took to social media, Jojo began publicizing her dancing and singing for children to watch nationwide.

Instagram; pictured above is Jojo

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.