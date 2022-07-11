Mom Issues Heartbreaking Plea On TikTok For Someone To Come Forward With Information On Her Son’s Murder

One of TikTok’s most beloved users, Ophelia Nichols (@shoelover99), has suffered an immense tragedy after her son was shot and killed at a gas station on June 24th.

Ophelia, known lovingly to her followers as ‘Mama Tot,’ is a mother, social media star, and podcaster.

She is best known for creating sweet videos for her followers, answering any questions, giving advice, telling stories, and encouraging them to take care of themselves.

Ophelia prides herself on providing love, joy, kindness, and acceptance to those who have no one to turn to, as she mentions on her website.

Now, it is Ophelia that needs the extra love and support as she is dealing with the aftermath of the terrible murder of her son, Randon Lee.

On the day of her son’s 19th birthday, Ophelia made an emotional video for her followers, revealing that her son had been shot the night before.

“I need your help with this,” Ophelia says in her video, pleading with her followers to come forward if anyone may have any information as to why the suspects killed her son.

“There are almost seven million people that follow me. Somebody’s gotta know something.”

TikTok; pictured above is Ophelia in one of her videos

