She Discovered Her Mother-In-Law’s Secret Diary After She Passed Away And Found Out About A Major Family Secret

A thirty-year-old woman’s mother-in-law recently passed away. Her husband of eight years has been taking it pretty hard, along with his sister and father.

The woman was on good terms with her mother-in-law despite never being super close. Nonetheless, her father-in-law asked if she could help sort through the mother-in-law’s belongings.

After all, it can be tough for family members to go through a loved one’s belongings and relive all their memories after they just passed.

So, the woman agreed and began going through her mother-in-law’s things following the funeral. But, she discovered some appalling secrets.

“I had gone through everything until I got to an old diary of hers from the 80s. I know it’s my fault for being nosy, but I did not know what it was,” the woman explained.

Inside, the woman learned that her husband’s mother not only had another child that the rest of the family did not know about but also that she was married to another man.

“She always boasted about only being married once and said that my father-in-law was the only husband for her,” the woman recalled.

Nevertheless, her mother-in-law apparently lived an entirely separate life. She described having trouble raising her “eldest daughter” before sending her away to a “tough love boot camp.”

But, the effort failed, and the daughter ended up running away. She ended up blaming her ex-husband for their parenting struggles and divorced him over it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.