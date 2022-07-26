She Refuses To Name Her Baby After Her Husband’s Sister Who Passed Away

Earlier this year, a woman and her husband found out they were expecting their first baby.

And the woman was overjoyed about the new addition to her family until she found out her baby’s due date– September 16, 2022.

Apparently, her husband had a sister that passed away in a car accident years ago, and that sister’s birthday was September 12.

So, after the pair found out their baby’s due date was so close to the sister’s birthday, the woman’s husband shared his happiness. And the woman was not too pleased.

“He has been saying that he hopes the baby comes a little early so that way they could share a birthday,” the woman said.

“This is extremely weird to me, to the point where I want to have my baby in August because I want my baby to have nothing to do with his sister.”

She claims that her first baby should be special and does not want her baby’s birth to be “overshadowed” by someone she “never even met.”

Moreover, the woman explained how she has had a baby name picked out since high school.

“It’s my great grandmother’s middle name, and I have always loved it,” the woman explained.

