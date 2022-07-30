She Won The Lottery, But She Has No Interest In Sharing Any Of Her New Money With Her Boyfriend

A 26-year-old girl is currently dating her boyfriend, who is 23, and they have been together for close to 5 months now.

Her boyfriend knows that she has been working hard to save every penny so she can finally move out and no longer live with her mom and dad.

Her parents are terrible to live with, and they’re really nasty to her. Things at home are so bad that she’s gone to some really dark places over how her parents have treated her.

Oftentimes, she would try to spend just one night away from home to try to get by.

She would ask her friends to stay over, and she does have a sibling, but they live somewhere where there isn’t enough room for her to stay over for a night, let alone move in.

Although her boyfriend knew how awful things were at her house, he never invited her to come to his place to get away from her parents for an evening.

“When I asked, he said “sure” many times, but I still never got to, and I am not the type to beg,” she explained.

“I ended up meeting someone online explaining my situation and couch surfed overnight and kept it a secret from my boyfriend.”

“I did not want him to think I was needy, but the desperation was real, and it hurts me that after seeing what I’ve been through, maybe a night of compassion could have saved my life.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.