She’s Been On 7 Dates With The Same Guy, And All He Does Is Discuss His Ex-Girlfriends

A woman met a new man that she really seems to like, and she’s already been on 7 different dates with him.

The only thing preventing her from thinking of going on date number 8 is the fact that all he does is discuss his ex-girlfriends when she sees him.

She can’t quite figure out why he feels the need to bring up all of these girls from his past, and she herself never really feels like opening up and chatting about guys she used to date.

The only exception to this is that she will on occasion bring up the very last guy that she did end up in a relationship with, but that’s about it.

Back to this recent guy; on the very last date that she did go on with him, she decided to give him a taste of his own medicine and discuss her closest ex.

“So last time, I also talked about my last relationship, and he jokingly asked me if I consider him a rebound,” she explained.

“I said no. But for me, it was a fresh relationship and a recent breakup, we were together since one month ago when we broke up.”

Since he cannot quit talking about his exes, she wants to tell him to go back to one of them instead of continuing to try to invest any more time into her, as he cannot possibly have moved on.

“Also, I’m not taking him seriously; just an easy remedy for me to feel better from my last relationship as I haven’t seen him really focused on me as well,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.