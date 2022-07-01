She’s Finding Herself Envious Of How Much Her Boyfriend Dotes On Their Dogs Instead Of Her

A 21-year-old girl currently lives with her 25-year-old boyfriend and their two dogs. Her work schedule and her boyfriend’s work schedule don’t exactly align, and because of that, they sadly don’t get to spend a lot of time with one another on the weekdays.

She starts work at 8:30 in the morning and doesn’t finish up until 4:30 in the afternoon. Meanwhile, her boyfriend works at a restaurant and is home all day with their dogs while she’s at work.

He leaves for work at 3:30 in the afternoon and comes home at 10 p.m. or even later than that depending on what’s going on at work.

Her boyfriend spends way more time at home with both of their dogs than he does with her, and it’s becoming something that’s really irritating her.

In fact, she’s beginning to feel envious of how much her boyfriend dotes on their dogs instead of her.

“I find myself getting annoyed when he comes home from work and immediately is all about the dogs and kind of just says “hey babe” to me and goes right back to the dogs,” she explained.

“Or when we are going to bed and I would like to cuddle with him or get close to him he will call them up to the bed and just want to talk to me about our dogs.”

She’s beginning to think that her boyfriend is happier to be around their dogs than to be around her.

While she adores their dogs too, she wants her relationship with her boyfriend to be focused more on, well, them.

