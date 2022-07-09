Study Finds That Using These Parenting Techniques Will Help Babies Sleep Longer At Night

Expectant and new parents arguably have no shortage of educational material at their disposal. From podcasts and baby books to in-person parenting classes, new mothers and fathers can select from a wide range of informational formats.

But, the wide range of options can also intimidate some people– making them question what they really need to know, if at all.

But, a recent study conducted by Penn State University has proven that training mothers in specific skills can help newborns sleep more at night.

The study, known as INSIGHT, began in 2012 when researchers began to train two hundred and seventy-nine mothers who had recently welcomed their first child.

The training involved teaching the mothers responsive parenting practices– which require parents to respond to their children in timely, sensitive, and age-appropriate manners based on what their child needs.

While in the study, the participating mothers learned how to deal with common infant behavior, such as alertness, fussiness, drowsiness, and sleep time.

And, when it came to putting their children down, the mothers were given advice about bedtime routines and how to properly respond when babies wake up at night.

The research revealed that children who were parented through the INSIGHT program slept through the night longer.

Additionally, INSIGHT children were more likely to self-soothe and put themselves back to sleep.

