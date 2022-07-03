This Australian Tennis Star Almost Took Her Own Life A Few Weeks Ago And She Courageously Opened Up About Her Mental Health On Instagram

Although some of the world’s great athletes are often praised for their stellar games and technique, many of them tend to struggle with their mental health. However, it seems that sadly, many of them choose not to talk about it.

Australian tennis star Jelena Dokic is changing that narrative after opening up on Instagram about how she had almost taken her life a couple of months ago.

You may recognize Jelena’s name, as she won six Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) titles and has worked in media broadcasting since she retired from tennis in 2014.

Not to mention that she reached the position of being the 4th tennis player in the world rankings!

Despite her success, Jelena has still had issues with her mental health and almost took her own life this April.

Thankfully Jelena is okay and even was brave enough to make an Instagram post that shares her story.

“I almost jumped off my 26th floor balcony and took my own life,” writes Jelena. “Everything is blurry. Everything is dark. No tone, no picture, nothing makes sense. Just tears, sadness, depression, anxiety, and pain.”

Jelena has been through a lot of extremely difficult times. Some of them are listed in her recent book release, her autobiography Unbreakable, where she details many instances of abuse that took place when her father was around.

Instagram; pictured above is Jelena

