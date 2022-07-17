This Dad Is Furious Because His Brother Got His Son A Secret Nose Job

This man’s eighteen-year-old son has apparently “always” had an issue with his nose. The man admits that his son’s nose is slightly crooked.

Nonetheless, he did not feel like it was “ugly” or causing any problems in his life.

Eventually, though, his son asked for money to get a nose job. The man refused, as did his son’s mother, and both parties did not think about it again.

But, the man’s brother had a very close uncle-nephew relationship with his son. The uncle knew that his nephew was graduating high school in just a few weeks and promised the entire family that he would receive the best graduation present ever.

“We were thinking of an oscillating fan or a gift card. I thought nothing of it,” the man explained.

Then, the day came. The son supposedly told the man he was staying at his mom’s house. Instead, the man’s brother got his son a nose job and footed the bill.

“It was this big secret that I did not know. Then, my son lied to his mom about being at my house and his friend’s house. Meanwhile, he was at my brother’s place for a week after the procedure,” the man said.

Eventually, the truth had to come out. And once the man saw his son, he recalled thinking it looked like he had been “slugged in the face.”

“I thought he was joking when he said he got his nose job,” the man recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.