This Nurse Was Written Up At Work Over His Supposedly Anonymous Survey Responses

Have you ever been asked to partake in an anonymous survey for work? What about post-course evaluations in college?

If you ever had any suspicions that these surveys may not actually be anonymous, you could be right.

One nurse named Alex recently shared on TikTok how a supposedly anonymous survey landed him in hot water with his boss.

Alex explained how, one afternoon, he received an email from his manager urging him to fill out a completely anonymous survey about what he does not like about his job, work environment, etc. So, he did.

“Here is the thing. I was super critical on that survey, but I was also very professional,” Alex said.

Nonetheless, he was shocked when his manager angrily approached him the following day.

“They said, ‘Hey, let’s have a meeting about that survey.’ And I was like, ‘Um, no thank you, and also I thought that was anonymous, by the way,'” Alex recalled. Yikes.

Apparently, the manager “flat out” told Alex that no, the survey was never anonymous and that the hospital could still track each staff member’s responses.

TikTok; pictured above is Alex in his video

