16-Year-Old California Girl Now Missing After Attending A Party At A Campground Over The Weekend

On the evening of Sunday, August 6, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office in California issued a plea for community help in locating a missing North Auburn teen.

Kiely Rodni, a sixteen-year-old, had attended a party at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on the night of August 5.

About one hundred other teens and young adults were present at the gathering, yet Kiely was last seen at about 12:30 a.m.

Her car, a silver 2013 Honda CRV with a California license plate of “8YUR127,” has also disappeared, and Kiely’s phone has not been in service since that night.

Authorities are currently contact tracing and following up on all potential leads, but, in the meantime, they have asked the community for assistance via a now-viral Facebook post.

Kiely is a Caucasian female who is five-foot-seven and one hundred and fifteen pounds.

She has blonde hair, hazel eyes, and many piercings and was last seen wearing a black tank top, Dickies pants, and a lot of jewelry.

Since the teen’s disappearance, her mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, has issued a video statement urging any community members with information to speak up.

Facebook; pictured above is Kiely

