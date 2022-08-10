After She Broke Up With Her Insane Ex, Her Friend Started Dating Him, And Now Her Friend Is Mad That She Never Warned Her About How Bad This Guy Is

A 23-year-old girl spent 2 years of her life dating a 26-year-old guy, John. She and John ended their relationship about a year ago, and she says he’s “one of the worst people” that she sadly has ever encountered so far.

Now, she has a friend, Emily, whom she met in high school, and they were extremely close to one another.

After they graduated and went off to college, they stopped being as close, though they still were in each other’s lives.

Emily had been aware of John since she started dating him.

“John is from another country and doesn’t speak my and Emily’s native language, so he and I spoke in English all the time,” she explained.

“After a year of being with John, Emily reached out to me and asked if we could all meet up and do stuff together so she could practice her English. I said yes and told John about it, which he also agreed to do.”

“From that point on me, John and Emily would meet 4 times a month and just hang out. This went on for at least 3 months, and it was fun until one day Emily decided that she hated both me and John.”

She can’t even recall why Emily got into a major argument with them, but after that, Emily stopped talking to her, and she also stopped talking to John as well.

She was crushed to have her friendship with Emily end in that way, though John did not consider this to be a big deal.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.