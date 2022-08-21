Her Friend Tried Hitting On Her At A Party, And Then She Found Out That He Cheated On His Girlfriend, So She’s Weighing When She Should Tell This Girl

A 19-year-old girl has a guy friend the same age as her, and they have been friends since back in elementary school.

As the years have gone by, they have found themselves closer and further apart as friends, though they were always part of the same social circles.

Not too long ago, she ended up at a party with this guy friend of hers, and he happened to bring his first girlfriend along with him.

“She was incredibly sweet and great fun, but unfortunately, she had to leave quite early (about 11 p.m.),” she explained.

“As the night went on, my friend began to loosen up, and became quite touchy and flirty with me. Obviously uncomfortable but still tipsy, I laughed it off, and the night went on.”

“He, however, continued to progress his flirtation and wouldn’t leave my side – even going as far as to follow me into the bathroom and turn the lights off.”

“Thankfully, I was aware enough that I didn’t allow anything to happen, but it was hard to push him away after so many times of saying no.”

Several weeks after her friend aggressively hit on her at the party, she went out to dinner with some of her closest girlfriends.

During dinner, they got around to talking about how her friend had been all over her at that party, and one of her girlfriends mentioned that he friend had cheated on his girlfriend.

