His Adoptive Parents Paid For Their Biological Children To Go To College, But They’re Refusing To Pay For His Tuition

A 17-year-old guy was adopted by his family when he was 4-years-old. His mom sadly passed, and so his mom’s best friend and her husband adopted him.

His parents have 3 biological children who are all older than him, and when it came time for them to attend college, his mom and dad paid for them to have full rides.

Then, one of his siblings went to medical school, and one of his siblings went to law school, and his parents paid for all of that, on top of giving both of those siblings money to live on while working towards their degrees.

Now, it’s time for him to go to college, and when he questioned his parents about the support they can give him, he was told that they have zero money available to help him after paying for his siblings to go to college.

“I wasn’t expecting a similar level of support, but I was expecting some kind of help; my mom told me that my bio mom didn’t leave money for my college, so I’ll be on my own,” he explained.

“So I asked if this is really about money or if this is about me being adopted and not their real son.”

“They were offended but reassured me that they genuinely can’t afford it after they’ve purchased a condo for my sister earlier this year, and it takes a few years for their finances to recover, so it’s just my bad luck that this has coincided with me going to college, and there’s nothing they can do now.”

Still not buying what his parents said, he confronted them further. He added that he does not accept their excuse, and if he was one of their biological children, he would be treated differently as his other siblings are.

His dad called him “entitled” and retorted that we can’t get what we want all the time in life, before insisting many parents can’t pay for college at all.

