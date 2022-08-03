Is The Food Coloring Lip Stain Trend On TikTok Safe? Let’s Investigate

From heatless curls to bleached eyebrows, TikTok has become the go-to platform for beauty and makeup hacks. But, the newest lip stain trend using food coloring has raised some health concerns.

The #FoodColoringLipStain has already received over 42.8 million views on TikTok, with creators small and large participating in the fad.

And while more expensive brands like Hermes are selling the product for over fifty dollars, the cost of a drugstore lip stain can start from as low as five dollars.

So, this trend does not appear to have spawned from budget limitations (even though food coloring averages for about five dollars at local grocery store chains).

Instead, people have been blown away by the food dye’s vibrant and long-lasting appearance when applied to lips. In fact, once the “lip stain” dries, it results in virtually no transfer and can last for days.

Sarah Wolak, a popular creator who discusses all things beauty and style, has created countless videos based on the trend.

Her followers have loved commenting food dye combination suggestions for the creator to try, including ones to make tones such as peach and baby pink.

And just two days ago, Sarah even tried a bolder look using blue, rose, and brown colored food dye. The mixture resulted in a dark purple-ish lip look.

TikTok; pictured above is Sarah in her video

