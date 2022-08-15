She Has Close To $100,000 In Her College Fund, But Her Stepmom Is Pressuring Her To Give It To Her Stepbrother Since His College Education Is So Expensive

An 18-year-old girl is going to be starting college pretty soon, and she landed a full ride to a university in her state.

Although she also got accepted into a “more prestigious” college, she decided against going there because she didn’t want to have to pay in full for that.

Her parents also make too much for her to be able to get any sort of financial aid, so that also contributed to her decision.

When she completes her undergrad, she is set on attending a very expensive and esteemed law school in a few years.

Luckily, she has money set aside for college from her mom and dad, and it’s enough to really make a dent in how much it will cost her to go to law school.

“I have a college fund of about $100k, my stepbrother has one of about $70k (19M) (mine is half from my mom, half from my dad, his is from my dad, his mom, and the inheritance from his deceased father),” she explained.

“My stepbrother is attending a very expensive out-of-state university and has nearly blown through his fund.”

Her stepbrother is facing down taking out some loans to continue going to college, and he did not pick a career that will really pay that well, so all this is really making him anxious.

Her stepmom and her stepbrother are both pressuring her currently to fork over her entire college fund so that her stepbrother won’t have to take out the number of loans he anticipates having to apply for.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.