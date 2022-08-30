She Just Figured Out Who Her Boyfriend Slept With Before He Started Dating Her, And She’s Not Happy About It

A 33-year-old woman has been dating her 34-year-old boyfriend for close to 2 years now, but she never knew about who her boyfriend slept with before he started dating her.

She went out not too long ago with one of her boyfriend’s friends, and this friend of his accidentally slipped up and told her about who this girl was.

Her boyfriend’s friend said that she knows the girl he slept with, and because her boyfriend has very, very few female friends, she knows exactly who it is.

The process of elimination here was not hard, and she’s honestly not happy about this girl having slept with her boyfriend.

“He’s not seen her for about 7 or 8 months and obviously at the time I didn’t think anything of it because I assumed they had always been “just friends,” she explained.

“She blocked me on social media at the time and I thought that was odd, but now it kind of makes sense.”

“I saw him looking at one of her social media accounts this weekend and normally I wouldn’t have thought anything of it, but now that I knew they used to sleep together, I feel a bit weird about it.”

She’s not sure if she should confront her boyfriend about creeping on this girl on social media, or about him having slept with this girl.

She believes that bringing all of this up won’t result in her winning in this situation, and aside from this new piece of information, her life with her boyfriend has been nothing but joyful for her.

