She Paid For Her Family’s Vacation And Is Upset She Has Been Left Babysitting Her Sister’s Children The Whole Trip

This twenty-two-year-old woman has had to pick up her twenty-six-year-old sister’s slack for a while. Her sister has two children– a two-year-old and a two-month-old– that the woman claims she can barely handle.

Apparently, the woman and her mother are constantly being asked to help take care of the children. And she had been okay with it– until it completely messed up her vacation.

About a year ago, the woman booked a beach vacation that was pretty expensive. But, she covered the entire thing herself and even asked her mom to accompany her. They have been looking forward to it all year.

But, since her sister’s baby was just born, the woman’s mom was a bit worried about leaving her home alone with the kids. So, the mother invited the sister along without even asking the woman.

“There was no question; they just announced it. Afterward, I went to our mom and shared my concerns about having no time for myself and needing to babysit all the time,” the woman said.

She gets easily overwhelmed by triggers such as loud noises and constant socialization. And, after all, the woman planned this vacation to get away from all those stressors.

Nonetheless, her worst fears have come true. The woman, her sister, and her mother are now four days into their vacation, and it has been a nightmare.

“I have to constantly keep the two-year-old busy while my mom and sister are on their phones or taking care of the baby. And even when I go somewhere else to be alone for a second, he follows me and keeps asking to play,” she explained.

And while the woman does really love her nephew, the situation is becoming too much for her. The woman only gets alone time while she sleeps and has been missing out on all the activities she planned to do during her vacation.

