She’s Been Seeing Her Coworker’s Crush, And After This Girl Accused Her Of Looking Desperate In Front Of Everyone They Work With, She Finally Told Her This Guy’s No Longer Single

A 20-year-old girl currently works in a hotel, where she’s a waitress. She’s had this job for approximately 3 years, and she met the guy that she’s been seeing at work.

His name is Eric, he’s 23, and he’s a barman. As soon as Eric started working there, they really hit it off and became fast friends.

They always spent time together before and after their shifts at work, and a month ago, Eric wound up kissing her.

Post kiss, they’ve started dating unofficially, and many of their coworkers know that they’re an item since the kiss happened on a night out with some of their coworkers.

One of her workers, though, a 22-year-old girl named Olivia, was not in attendance that night, and she never felt the need to fill Olivia in on what happened between her and Eric.

“I’m not close to Olivia the way I am with the other staff and it felt weird since we’re technically not actually together,” she explained.

“I knew she liked Eric. Well, guessed. She’s always been very touchy with him and flirts with him. Felt unnecessarily awkward to tell her when we aren’t official.”

“Anyways, it all came to a head when myself and some of my close friends from work had planned on going out after our shift. Olivia was on with us, so we obviously invited her.”

They all decided to go bar hopping, and then they all headed over to Eric’s apartment. While at Eric’s, they were chatting about work, and she teased Eric that he should start paying her for all of the time she spends waiting for him to finish up his shifts.

