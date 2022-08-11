Team USA Olympian Allyson Felix Partners With Athleta To Provide Female Athletes With Accessible Child Care

Allyson Felix, an American track & field Olympian, has partnered with activewear brand Athleta and the non-profit &Mother to help tear down childcare challenges that often stand in the way of “mom athletes.”

Now, select track & field events occurring in 2022 will provide mothers with free and accessible childcare.

The collaboration aims to help moms and families achieve their goals without worrying about barriers to entry.

And the free childcare program launched this past week during Allyson’s final championship race in Oregon– providing care for any athlete, coach, or staff member participating in the national championship.

“My final season is not about winning medals, but giving back to the sport and future mom-athletes and leaving it better for the next generation of women raising children,” Allyson said.

She also explained how her journey as a mother and athlete inspired the collaboration with Athleta and &Mother.

“Athleta and I set out to prove the power in supporting women holistically,” Allyson continued.

“As I reflect on the barriers that I faced when competing at the highest level alongside being a mother, I feel more committed than ever to leaving behind this legacy to ensure more women can both raise children and excel in their athletic careers.”

&Mother, the non-profit working with Allyson and Athleta to facilitate the accessible childcare, was actually co-founded by Allyson’s Team USA teammate Alysia Montaño.

