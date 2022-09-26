Her Fiancé Lied To Her About Her Engagement Ring, And Now She Isn’t Sure If She Should Confront Him

This twenty-six-year-old woman had been dating her boyfriend for five years when he finally proposed just a few months ago.

But, even though she is really looking forward to tying the knot, one thing about the engagement has been really upsetting her– the ring. In fact, he apparently completely lied about it.

She claims that they talked about getting engaged for a while, and during those conversations, she shared her engagement ring preferences. She also asked to go ring shopping together as a couple, but her now-fiancé reportedly said no.

Then, leading up to the engagement, he randomly brought up how he had been offered a ring by a family member. That family member had been married and divorced and had no use for the ring anymore.

Still, though, she told him she did not want it. It was not because of appearances or anything, either, because she actually never even saw what it looked like. Instead, she just did not want a ring that came from a troubled past, if you will.

“I told him that I did not want the ring as their relationship ended in a very messy, mean, and contentious divorce. I didn’t think that it was a good symbol for our marriage,” she explained. Understandable.

Anyway, once her boyfriend actually proposed, she realized her ring was far from what she expected. It was not her style and had none of the characteristics she told her fiancé about.

Regardless, she was just happy to be engaged to the love of her life and dropped the topic.

Well, that was until recently when she learned that the ring really was from that family member and realized that her fiancé had been lying to her face.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.