Honey Boo Boo Star Alana Thompson Hopes To Shed Her Television Persona And Reclaim Her Health Via Weight Loss Surgery

Alana Thompson from McIntyre, Georgia, first catapulted to fame after getting her start on Toddlers & Tiaras in 2009. But, you may know this beauty pageant queen by another name: Honey Boo Boo.

Alana won the hearts of millions with her rambunctious and unapologetically-herself personality while starring alongside other young girls on the pageant circuit.

Then, she and her family were given their own reality television show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, later that same year.

Nonetheless, the show seemed to play up the Thompson family’s economic class, social standing, and family dynamic to the point that ultimately made every member– but specifically, Alana– a target of public scrutiny.

The family has been called “white trash,” “hillbillies,” “rednecks,” and more over the years. Plus, Alana had to deal with bullying both on social media and at school.

So, as Alana grew up, she also wanted to grow out of her “Honey Boo Boo” years.

“My mama did not name me Honey Boo Boo. My name is Alana,” she said in a 2021 interview with Teen Vogue.

The reality star has since gone on to study at a public high school, work toward achieving straight A’s, and dreams of one day being a neonatal nurse.

Instagram; pictured above is Alana

