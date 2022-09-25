She Filmed Her Breakup And Kept The Video, Hoping That One Day She Could Look Back And Laugh About It Even Though She Was Certainly Crying At The Time

For most couples, nothing is worse than facing a breakup. But one TikTok user, @christianna_burkee, took the pain of breakups to a whole new level: by filming hers.

After being with the same partner for a while, Christianna faced a dead end. Like many people in a relationship, she wanted to better understand “what direction we’re going.”

All decked out in a summery floral shirt with a high bun and Ray-Ban-style aviator sunglasses; she confidently strode around the yard of her boyfriend’s house with the determination to set their relationship on the right path.

“I am in love with him,” she said. “He has had walls go up, and we have to figure out what we’re going to do.”

While the situation had the potential to go south quickly, as it turned out to do in the end, there is no denying Christianna’s positive spirit in the hope of better things to come.

Filming her situation wasn’t the shock factor, as she always intended to share her experience with TikTok.

“So I thought it would be fun to document the before and after,” she said.

Still, she recognized the possibility that she may be too hopeful.

TikTok; pictured above is Christianna in her video

