She Finally Told Her Sister-In-Law That She’s Tired Of Getting Handmade Gifts From Her Kids, And That Didn’t Go Over Well At All

A 25-year-old girl is married to her 34-year-old husband, and his sister has an enormous family. Her husband’s sister has 7 children that range in age from 2 to 11, and they are constantly creating little crafty things to give them as gifts.

“I 100000% do not hate kids, and this isn’t some mean witchy thing, I promise,” she explained. “But they love us so much that they end up giving us like 20+ handmade gifts every single month.”

“Pictures, collages, hand-painted ceramics, everything under the sun. These kids are crafty.”

She and her husband have kept a few items the kids have made for them, and they do appreciate those few things they have around the house, but she pointed out that there is no way she can hold on to every single thing that the kids make for them.

The pictures that the kids create seem to be the highest volume gift they keep receiving, and although she’s tried her best to display them, it’s hard.

“Even when we’d try to put the pictures into a photo album, we ran out of room and have like three photo albums full of me as a gigantic circle and my husband as a frog or something,” she said.

Over the weekend, her sister-in-law stopped by and gifted her with a set of 4 different mugs that all 7 of her children had painted especially for them.

She decided right then, and there was her opportunity to finally reveal to her sister-in-law that the handmade gifts from the kids are too much.

“I gently asked her if she could maybe keep the mugs and dial back the handmade gifts from the kids because we already have a ton of mugs, and it’s just the two of us,” she added.

