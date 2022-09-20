The Day Before Her Second Semester Of Her Sophomore Year Of College Started, She Tragically Took Her Own Life, And Now Her Mom Has Launched A Nonprofit To Help Others In Need Of Mental Health Support

When Taylor Rae Nolan was born on April 28, 1996, her family immediately knew that she was a ray of sunshine. Her bubbly personality was infectious, as was her smile, and she went on to relish all that childhood had to offer.

“She was a very determined young girl who could climb trees and ride four-wheelers with the boys and then put on a frilly dress and do all the things little girls sometimes do, too,” her mother, Taylora Schlosser, said.

Then, as a teen, Taylor proved to be a dedicated student with big dreams for her future. She was accepted into the University of Kentucky, where she decided to pursue a double major in Integrated Strategic Communications and Digital Media and Design.

And Taylor’s hard work in her studies ultimately led her to land an internship at iHeart Radio, where she got to meet influential music performers and work alongside industry leaders.

But, on January 8, 2019, everything changed for Taylor and her family. She had just finished celebrating Christmas break the day before and traveled back to the Chi Omega sorority house.

However, the day before her second semester of sophomore year began, Taylor tragically took her own life.

She had gone rock climbing with her boyfriend, Noah, and was even gifted a Cavalier King Charles puppy just the week before.

“Seemingly, life was not just good; it was the kind of good that every young girl dreams of having,” Taylora recalled.

Instagram; pictured above is Taylor

