The Worst Date Of Her Life Involved Her Passing Out For Half An Hour, But It Only Got Worse From There

What’s the worst thing that could happen on a date? Realizing you forgot your wallet after you’ve already ordered? Calling them the wrong name? Getting into a massive fight because you’ve got nothing in common?

Nothing could be worse, right? Wrong. TikTok user @cvillainnn proved us all wrong with her worst date story.

In a sit-down “storytime” video on TikTok, she relayed the worst date that she had ever been on. It was the most embarrassing one too.

What may have started out as a nice excursion to a cabin in the woods turned into the most disastrous day possible when she got horribly injured and sick.

“The first thing that we did when we got to the mountains was go in the hot springs,” she said in the video.

“We’re having a good time, we’re chilling in the hot springs for like an hour, and he suggests that we go get food.”

It all sounds like a normal date–until now. In the video, she explains that she agrees to leave the hot springs to grab some food with him.

But as they’re each going back to their respective changing rooms after being in the hot springs, she starts to feel odd.

TikTok; pictured above is @cvillainnn in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.