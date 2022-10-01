He Wants To Spend His Birthday With His Biological Son Instead Of His Stepchildren, But His Wife Thinks It Is A Terrible Decision

This fifty-three-year-old man has been married to his wife for ten years now, and they both have children from previous relationships.

He has a biological son named Logan, who is twenty-eight; meanwhile, his wife has three children– a son who is sixteen and two daughters who are fourteen and twelve.

However, he does not view his stepchildren any differently than his biological son. In fact, he cares for them all like they are his own.

“I love my stepchildren so much. I call them my children, and they call me dad. They are amazing kids, and I am really proud of them,” he said.

But, he has been wrestling with a recent problem between his son Logan and his stepchildren– and it involves his birthday.

The issue stems back to the COVID-19 pandemic when Logan got stuck in another country. Of course, they still communicated via texts, calls, and video chat, but it was nowhere near the same as having his son with him in the same room.

Plus, even once air travel was reinstated, Logan had just received an amazing job opportunity and was unable to fly home. So, he was very understanding and proud but still forced to continue to communicate long-distance with his son.

Soon, though, Logan will be traveling to the United States on a business trip– and the week his son will be here just so happens to be the same week as his birthday. On top of that, Logan was allowed to request one day off and secured a free day to celebrate his birthday.

However, there is one big problem. Even though Logan will be traveling to a city near him, his son is unable to travel to his home in between work. So, he will be forced to travel to Logan at 5:00 a.m. and won’t get home until 10:00 p.m. on his birthday– which means his stepchildren will be left behind.

