She Thinks Her Boyfriend Has No Direction In Life And Kind Of Wants To Break Up With Him, But Is Not Sure If The Reasoning Is Shallow

This twenty-five-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend for three and a half years now. And she does really love him.

“He is a wonderfully sweet, emotionally intelligent, funny, and handsome guy. I love and care about him. If you were to ask me today if I wanted to break up with him, I would say no,” she said.

Nonetheless, she is getting ready to move across the country next year to start her career following graduate school.

So, her and her boyfriend’s differing paths in life have started to really worry her– more specifically, her boyfriend’s supposed lack of any direction at all– and she is not sure if he should go with her.

Apparently, the pair first met when he was going to community college in pursuit of a Digital Arts Associate’s degree and working a campus job on the side.

He has since finished school and still creates art for fun. But, his primary source of income is his job as a home shopper at their local grocery store. And according to her, the job is hell.

For example, the money is not great, and the department her boyfriend works in is always in total disarray. So, he is always stressed, overwhelmed, and quite miserable following every shift.

Nevertheless, she claims that she really would not care if her boyfriend wanted to continue working in a grocery store his entire life as long as it made him happy. But, since it doesn’t, she does not really want to be with someone who is always down about their work.

And she has tried to help him get out of this lousy employment situation by urging him to speak with his union and even seek out other positions. But, since he makes no effort, she is kind of done hearing him whine all the time.

