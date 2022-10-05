She’s A Real-Life Elle Woods Working As An Immigration Attorney In Texas

We just found this empowering attorney on TikTok who is just like Elle Woods from the film Legally Blonde in real life!

Kathleen Martinez (@attorneymartinez) is an immigration attorney based in Texas who has gone through a lot as a female attorney and is unafraid to express her confident femininity both in and out of the courtroom.

Kathleen is all too familiar with the misogyny that comes with being a powerful female attorney. From some of her earliest days on the job, she began receiving criticisms from her male co-workers that made no sense and tried to diminish her character as an attorney.

For example, in one of her TikTok videos, Kathleen explains that she was fired from the first law firm she worked for because she wore “too much pink.”

How ridiculous is that? Her boss also told her that she didn’t fit in with the firm’s conservative style, so she would not succeed.

It’s not as if he gave her an opportunity to succeed anyway because he would often ask her to do belittling things like make him his coffee.

Remember the evil law professor from Legally Blonde who had all of his female law interns make him his coffee? It was just like that.

Kathleen decided to break away from tradition and do things her own way. Now, she’s thriving!

TikTok; pictured above is Kathleen

