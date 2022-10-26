She’s Discussing If It’s Safe To Use A Spirit Box To Communicate With Ghosts

It’s that time of year when people get more obsessed with the supernatural. Halloween is synonymous with ghosts, goblins, witches, and other monsters of the night.

It’s the time of year when almost everyone is watching scary movies or shows about witchcraft and possessions. But this isn’t the only time of year when people have paranormal experiences.

There are so many people with stories about experiences with ghosts or haunted houses. I’ve never personally experienced a haunted or seen or felt a ghost’s presence, but I know people that have.

And the town I currently live in and have grown up in has its fair share of ghost stories and haunted buildings.

One Tiktoker has shared her experience and knowledge about hauntings and talking to the dead. Hannah Raulston also shared advice about communicating with the spirits by using a spirit box.

She started by answering the question posed by one of her commenters on a previous video: “is it safe to use a spirit box, or can the ‘regular’ person cause themselves harm with evil spirits?”

“In my experience, the more you interact with the spirits, the more interaction you encourage,” she explained.

“But especially with the spirit box, it creates an energy field that allows ghosts to draw power from that, so basically, it supercharges your ghost. Now, I’m clairvoyant. Meaning that I can see and interact with ghosts. So I know the ones in my house.”

TikTok; pictured above is Hannah in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.