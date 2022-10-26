She Caught Her Husband Pretty Much Cuddling With Her Sister On Their Family Vacation, And Then She Overheard Him Saying Something Really Weird In The Moment

A 35-year-old woman has a husband who is 37, and they got married to one another only 2 years ago.

She admits that their relationship is pretty much far from being picture-perfect, but they’re putting in the effort to get to a good place, as they really don’t want things to end in a divorce.

She and her husband are super similar and definitely both type A. Her husband understands her like no one else in her life, and she knows he feels the same way about her.

She and her husband both make a lot of money (six figures each, to be exact), and they both have enormously high opinions of themselves.

They also both like to come out on top and don’t back down, so that makes disagreements between them really hard to fix.

She and her husband are in love, and they are doing their parts to make their marriage work better for the both of them.

“My husband and sister are very close,” she explained. “When she found out we were getting married, she was overjoyed. They text each other frequently and are always very happy to see each other.”

“We recently took a family trip to a beach house. My siblings were there, their spouses, my parents, my nieces and nephews, and me and my husband. I was tired, so after dinner, I decided to lie down. I woke up, it was late, and my husband wasn’t in bed.”

“I walked out of the room and saw my sister and husband on the couch. She had her feet in his lap, and they were talking softly. I know I shouldn’t have, but I hung back to see if I could hear anything.”

