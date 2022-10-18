She’s Ready To Cancel The Family Vacation She’s Supposed To Go On After She Learned That Her Brother Expects Her To Share A Hotel Room With Her Toddler Nieces

A 23-year-old girl was supposed to go on a family vacation with her parents, her 30-year-old brother, his wife, and their two daughters, who are 2-years-old and 4-years-old.

Every person in her family had planned on paying their own way for their plane tickets, but they never got around to chatting about their hotel rooms.

Their family vacation has been booked for this upcoming February, and she figured that the place they would be staying in had at least 3 separate bedrooms, so they all should have their own space on the trip.

Well, a few days ago, she did finally get a chance to talk about what room everyone would be staying in on their trip, and she was shocked to find out what her family had already planned without asking for her input.

“So we discussed room arrangements yesterday, and my brother and parents just kind of assumed that I wouldn’t mind sharing a room with my nieces whilst my brother and his wife and my parents get their own rooms,” she explained.

“I said I didn’t want to share a room with them and said that they should be sleeping in my brother and SIL’s room since they’re their parents.”

“My parents called me dramatic and said that it’s not a big deal and said that my nieces won’t give me any trouble. I told them I don’t care. They said I’m being a bad aunt and told me to grow up.”

Her brother has since accused her of being a complainer as well as a narcissist.

She then made it clear to her family that if she could not have her own private room, she would be canceling the trip and not going with them.

