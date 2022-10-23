Should You Ever Try To Loyalty Test Your Significant Other?

No matter how healthy the relationship is, trust issues can still appear from time to time. We all have a past, and we all have baggage of some sort to deal with.

Furthermore, your attachment style can create difficulty in giving complete trust to another person, no matter how much you love them. However, TikTok trends such as loyalty tests are not a great way to reassure yourself you can trust your partner.

I have worked with hundreds of couples over the past few years, and the loyalty test trend has popped up quite a bit in the past year or so, and I must say, I’m not a fan of the idea.

So, what the hell is a loyalty test? A loyalty test tries to manipulate a situation and see if your partner will cheat or are open to cheating. This trend is blowing up on TikTok right now. A common loyalty test is having someone slide into the DMs or text a partner and try to flirt with them to see how they respond.

This type of loyalty test aims to see if the partner will shut down the attempt or play along. However, if your partner attempts to escalate the flirting, sends dirty messages/pics, or attempts to meet up for an IRL date, this can mean they lack dedication and cannot be trusted.

Loyalty checks do not end well most of the time. While they are trending on TikTok, they are not a new trend. Loyalty checks have been done for years with phone calls, texting, and even on TV shows.

So, if you have the desire to loyalty test your partner, there are a couple of things you need to think about before you make that choice. So, here are two things I want you to think about before you decide to loyalty test your partner.

#1: WHY do you want to do a loyalty test?

Whether you want to admit it or not, the desire to loyalty test your partner boils down to two things: a lack of trust and feeling insecure in the relationship. This lack of trust and insecurity can be from past relationships (family, lovers, etc.) or something to do with your current relationship.

