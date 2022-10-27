These Dry Shampoos Were Just Recalled For Containing This Cancer-Causing Ingredient

There are a ton of dry shampoo options out there on the market right now to suit your every hair need. Dry shampoo is such an easy, convenient way to take care of your dirty, oily hair when you just can’t be bothered to wash it.

It’s a revolutionary product, but it does come with some downsides, such as the amount of chemicals most dry shampoos have.

Unilever has recently recalled several dry shampoos for potentially containing high levels of the cancer-causing ingredient benzene.

The list of dry shampoo products includes Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness, Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut, Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist, Suave Dry Shampoo Hair Refresher, and Tresemme Dry Shampoo Volumizing.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, benzene is a human carcinogen. You can be exposed to benzene by inhaling it through oral consumption, or it can be absorbed through the skin.

Humans are actually exposed to low levels of benzene every day from outdoor air around gas stations and car exhaust fumes.

Even the air inside your house may not be entirely clear of benzene. Certain products inside your home, such as detergents and paint, also contain benzene.

Benzene works by causing cells to function incorrectly. This can result in cancers, including leukemia, bone marrow cancer, and other blood disorders.

The chemical typically has a sweet odor that shows up as a colorless or light yellow liquid when at room temperature.

