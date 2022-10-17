This Miss USA Contestant Is Suggesting That The Most Recent Pageant Was Rigged

The Miss USA beauty pageant is one of the most highly anticipated pageants in American culture. Since the 1960’s women have competed in the pageant in hopes of becoming a role model for women all across the country.

The 71st annual Miss USA pageant was held on October 3rd, and R’Bonney Gabriel from Texas won.

As big of a celebration as it was, a few fellow contestants have spoken out since, claiming that this year’s pageant was rigged and filled with favoritism.

One of those contestants is Miss Montana, Heather Lee O’Keefe. Heather has been interviewed by multiple media outlets and has taken to TikTok to express her disappointment in not only this year’s contest but the entire organization.

“Was Miss USA rigged?” asks Heather in one of her TikTok videos. “I don’t know. I’ll let you be the judge of that.”

Heather then lists off a bunch of information that many pageant viewers probably didn’t know about.

One example of favoritism towards Miss Texas was shown when she was allegedly given a trip to Cancun by the pageant and was flown to and from there on their sponsored airline.

During the flight, the crew took time to make a special announcement and tell passengers that the “newly crowned” Miss Texas USA was on their plane.

TikTok; pictured above is Heather in her video

