Her Husband Was Invited To Attend His Ex-Girlfriend’s Wedding And Even Though He Didn’t Get A Plus One, He Really Wanted To Go

A 33-year-old woman has been married to her 32-year-old husband named Mark for the last 16 months, though they have been with one another for a total of 3 years.

2 years prior to her even meeting Mark, Mark dated a woman named Amanda. Mark has said that Amanda was the “love of his life,” and he was in a relationship with Amanda for 8 years.

Mark even lived with Amanda too, but then she wound up leaving him. While she has no idea why Amanda really did leave Mark, Mark has maintained it was because Amanda was not interested in settling down, and she also didn’t envision herself getting married or having kids, which were all things he really wanted.

“When we met, he was definitely still not 100% over Amanda, and I think deep down, imagined they might still get back together,” she explained.

“They didn’t maintain a friendship, as far as I’m aware, until our wedding. She posted congratulations on his Instagram posts of the day, and they DMed back and forth about the wedding and general life stuff.”

“Every now and again, they catch up on social/text, and I don’t think there’s anything inappropriate going on, but it makes me a little uncomfortable.”

Well, several months ago, Amanda ended up getting engaged. When Mark found out, he was really quite upset, though he didn’t discuss his feelings about it with her.

She assumes that Mark felt hurt because when Amanda was dating him, she said she wasn’t down to get married and go through all the traditional motions.

For the next couple of weeks after Amanda’s engagement, Mark was clearly down in the dumps.

