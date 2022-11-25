Millennials Rejoice: Lindsay Lohan Stars In Netflix’s Newest Christmas Rom-Com “Falling For Christmas” And Even Performs A Brand New Rendition Of “Jingle Bell Rock”

While there is nothing that really makes Mean Girls a Christmas movie per-say, the iconic “Jingle Bell Rock” scene has made the film a staple around the holidays.

This year, though, you are in major luck: because instead of rewatching Mean Girls for the thousandth time, you can instead soak up an entire new Lindsay Lohan film. And this one is actually about Christmas!

Netflix’s newest holiday-themed romantic comedy, Falling for Christmas, was released on November 10.

Lindsay stars as Sierra Belmont, a hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from amnesia– or memory loss.

Then, she ends up in the caring hands of Jake– the rugged and handsome lodge owner played by Chord Overstreet. And if you could not have guessed, all of these events occurred just a few days before December 25th.

Now, if you are not already beaming with excitement to see the legendary star from Freaky Friday and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen on screen again, there is even more good news.

In the movie, Lindsay also performs a brand new rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock,” merging nostalgic Mean Girls memories with the actress’ new chapter in life.

Of course, Lindsay was known as a hard-core rockstar during her days on Freaky Friday. But the celeb herself also had a pretty successful music career off-screen, releasing two studio albums– A Little More Personal (Raw) and Speak. Still, the performer admitted to feeling the pressure in the studio to deliver yet again.

Instagram; pictured above is Lindsay

